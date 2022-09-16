Rabbi Jimmy (James Lee) Kessler

GALVESTON — Rabbi Jimmy (James Lee) Kessler's soul returned to its Maker on September 14, 2022. He is survived by his wife Shelley Nussenblatt Kessler, his son Andy Kessler and wife Brandie, his daughter Jenny Kessler and partner Nick Buis, and his grandchildren Samara, Ruthe and Jakxon Kessler. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Fred and Jean Kessler, sisters and brothers-in-law Francine and Brad Beckman and Steve and Cynthia Nussenblatt, and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Ruthe Aron Kessler, his in-laws, Sam and Felice Hoffman Nussenblatt, and his brother-in-law, Harris Nussenblatt.

Jimmy was the rabbi of Congregation B'nai Israel for 32 years. He was born on December 10, 1945 in Houston, Texas. Jimmy was a graduate of San Jacinto Senior High School in Houston and of the University of Texas at Austin. Jimmy received his ordination from the Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) in Cincinnati in 1972 and his class recently celebrated the 50th year anniversary of their ordination. Jimmy was extremely proud to be a part of this class because it was the first in which a female rabbi was ordained. In addition, he earned the first doctorate in Texas Jewish History and an honorary doctorate from HUC-JIR.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription