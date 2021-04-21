Bradley Thomas Price
JACKSONVILLE — Bradley Thomas Price, 64, died on April 14, 2021 in Tyler, TX. A memorial service Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2:00pm at Grace Fellowship Church in Rusk, TX. Service will be streamed on Facebook Live link: https://fb.me/e/1gXq3HadG
Robert Randolph Lefeber
GALVESTON — Robert Randolph Lefeber, age 78, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to CARNES BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME. 409-765-8080
