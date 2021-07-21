LA MARQUE — Nora M. Walker, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021, at her residence in La Marque. She was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma on January 25, 1933 to Dora Sinnett Payne and Ted Amos Payne.
Nora was a very strong and independent woman. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Texas City where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. She loved to fish and hunt and had several “trophy’s” on her wall at home to show and brag to anyone who would listen. Along with the trophy’s she had a lot of hunting stories to go with them. Going to the casino was one of her favorite things to do. It was not uncommon for her to jump in the car or on a bus for a trip to Louisiana. In addition, a trip or two to Vegas was not out of the question. She loved to travel, some of the places included trips to England, Spain, Africa, Greece, Scotland and numerous other parts of the world.
She had many hobbies, playing scrabble, working crossword puzzles, making jewelry, collecting frogs, and hunting for and polishing rocks. She loved to paint as well and her house was full of all her paintings on every wall. She worked in her yard avidly and also loved watching the birds and squirrels, with the Texas City Dike being one of her favorite places.
In 1949 she co-founded Walker Roofing. Also known as Nora Sr., she was Secretary/Treasurer of John A. Walker Roofing Co., Inc. In her eyes she considered herself the boss and absolute authority of all aspects of the business.
Nora was loved and shared a very full life with many. Nora, Mom, Nanny will be greatly missed by all who knew and understood her.
Nora was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son, Gary Amos Walker and three brothers, Leo Payne Sr., Jerry Payne and Lloyd Payne.
She is survived by her daughter, Melody Walker of Texas City; son, John A. Walker III and wife Nora of Santa Fe, and daughter, Monica Walker of Clarksville, Missouri and her sister, Pauline Heard of Pasadena.
She is survived by nine grandchildren, Billy Moore and wife Toni, John Moore, Mike Chisum, Jessica Griego and husband Johnny, Ashley Bennett, Kasey Baker, Jacob Baker and wife Tabitha, Neil Baker and wife Reesa, Clara Huber and husband Kevin. She was also blessed with twenty-two great grandchildren.
A Special thanks to Absolute Hospice and Delia and Abbigail Rodriguez.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 with a visitation from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City with Pastor Patrick Caballero officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Absolute Hospice of 3346 FM 528, Friendswood, TX 77546 or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.