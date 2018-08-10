A memorial service to celebrate the life of Scott Brandon Townley will be at 5:00 pm on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Scott was tragically and unexpectedly taken from this life on Friday, August 3, 2018. He was 42.
Scott was born in Freeport, Texas on April 7, 1976. Scott was a loving, handsome, smart and funny man, and he had a heart the size of Texas!
He is survived by his two mothers, Debra Townley and Kathi Bledsoe; his father, Ewing Sinks McLarty, III; an uncle, Steve Townley; an aunt, Paula Townley; two cousins, Stephanie Sanders and Dana Ferrell; and the love of his life, Courtney Morris.
Memorials may be sent to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) or National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Scott’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
