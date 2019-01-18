Shaut
Memorial services for Constance Shaut will be held at 3 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Sachitano
Celebration of life services for Pauline Sachitano will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Ave in Beaumont under the direction of Broussards Funeral Home.
Abel
A memorial ceremony for Opal Abel will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd.
Cavil
Celebration of life services for Dolores Cavil will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Lewis
Funeral service for Carolyn Lewis will be held at 11 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church, 320 S. Bell Drive in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Tucker
Funeral services for Linda Tucker will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Young
Services for Xavion Young will be held at 2 p.m. at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St in Galveston under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Hayes
Services for Beverly Hayes will be held at 12 noon at Tiki Island Chapel Church.
Nelson
Memorial services for Richard Nelson will be held at 12 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio TX.
Hamrick
Celebration of life services for Jane Hamrick will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of League City, 1645 E. Main St.
Smith
Funeral services for Norma Smith will be held at 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 2220 29th St. N. in Texas City under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Tolliver
Home Going Celebrations for Mary Tolliver will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak in Texas City under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
