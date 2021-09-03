Nancy T McDonald

CLEARLAKE SHORES — June 12, 1953 — August 25, 2021
After a long battle with Alzheimer’s Nancy is finally at peace. She leaves behind her husband, K. Scott McDonald of 30 plus years and her niece, Kelly Salter of Shreveport, LA.
She was a wonderful wife, friend and person. She is much missed.
