GALVESTON — Gloria Jesusa Cazares, age 80, passed away peacefully Friday, December 17, 2021, surrounded by her family. Gloria was born December 25, 1940, in Galveston, Texas to parents Edward & Juana Quintero, Sr. Gloria met her husband, Elias, in 1961. They married September 16, 1962 and shared a loving life for 58 years.
Gloria began working at S.H. Kress at the age of 17, where she was the office manager for 23 years. After leaving the retail industry, Gloria moved into her most rewarding job, taking care of her grandchildren. Gloria & Elias shared a love for dancing. They were always the first ones on the dance floor and the last ones off. Gloria and Elias were well known for their successful catering business. Gloria’s other passion was trips to the casinos, where she coordinated monthly bus tours to the casinos. Gloria & Elias attended Reina de La Paz Catholic Church in Galveston where she was a dedicated parishioner and a long-standing member of the Guadalupana society.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Juana Quintero, Sr; husband Elias Cazares, Sr.; infant brother Robert Quintero; brother-in-law Domingo Alvarado. Gloria is survived by her children Dora Garza, Mary Cazares, Sandra Nallie & husband Tim, Elias Cazares, Jr., & wife Megan, & Jaime Cazares & wife Catherine; grandchildren, Vincent Garza III, Christopher Stevens & wife Jessica, Lorenzo Nallie, Diego Aleman-Cazares, Michael Cazares, Joshua Cazares, Keano Cazares, Alora Lei Signo, & Alyvia Cazares, expecting great grandchild Baby Girl Stevens; siblings, Edward Quintero, Jr (Yolanda), Geneva Alvarado, Richard Quintero, and Janie Garcia (John); and numerous nieces, nephews and God-children.
Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston on Wednesday, December 22nd with visitation starting at 10:30 A.M. and Mass beginning at 12:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Gloria’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elias Cazares, Jr., Jaime Cazares, Tim Nallie, Edward Quintero, Richard Quintero, John Garcia.
The family would like to thank the Traditions Hospice team, especially Theresa and Mandy.
