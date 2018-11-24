Celebration of Life Services for Linda Carol Burrell Sutton, formerly of Texas City, will be 12:30 PM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at West Angeles COGIC in Los Angeles, CA. Bishop Charles E. Blake, Pastor.Burial will follow at Inglewood Mortuary and Cemetery.
Linda is the daughter of the late Alf and Carrie Burrell of Texas City and is survived by a multitude of loving family members and friends. Local arrangements are by Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, Galveston, Texas.
