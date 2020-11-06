BACLIFF — Harlan Ira Pahlka, of Bacliff, died November 3, 2020, at the age of 99. Born on October 24, 1921, in Minco, Oklahoma, Mr. Pahlka graduated from Oklahoma City University before serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II as Navigator on the attack transport USS Drew in the Pacific, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander and later to Commander in the Naval Reserve. While on leave from the Navy in 1944, he married Esther Louise Hueston of Oklahoma City, his high-school sweetheart. After the war, in 1951, he earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.
Mr. Pahlka spent most of his career at the insurance company USF&G in Oklahoma City, retiring in 1986 as head of the claims division. In retirement, he and his wife lived in Green Valley, Arizona, before moving to Bacliff, Texas in 2011.
He is survived by Esther, his wife of 76 years; three sons, William, Robert, and Coleman; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
