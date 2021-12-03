Emily Marie Maloch

TEXAS CITY — Emily Kacal Maloch passed away peacefully in the late-night hours of November 28, 2021. She was 87.
Emily was widowed in 2003 when she lost her loving husband, the dashing Fred Maloch. She leaves to mourn her passing three children, including Cynthia "Cindy" Leinart and husband, Dr. Bill Leinart, and son Dr. Frederick "Rick" Maloch, and wife Suzanne. Her loving grandchildren Matt and Amy Leinart and Jack Maloch will forever miss their dear Granny, who truly perfected the craft of being the consummate Grandmother.
Emily was born in El Campo, Texas, to Adolph Kacal and Marie Naiser Kacal. She had four siblings who predeceased her: George Kacal, Clara Kacal Jefferson, Lily Kacal Hawes, and Martha Kacal Triska.
Up until a few years ago, Emily enjoyed an active, happy, spiritual, and social life in Texas City. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, the St. Thomas Altar Group, and the Katolicka Jednota Zen Texaskych (KJZT), a society of Czech Catholic Women in Texas founded in 1894.
A true southern lady, Emily always looked as beautiful on the outside as she was inside. She loved to travel, dance, shop (especially at Chico's!), play bridge with her lady friends, and have fun. Emily had many wonderful traits but perhaps was best known for her cooking and baking. She was always happy to whip up a batch of cookies, and her cakes and pies were legendary.
Emily's family and friends, including Robert Webb, will remember her always and miss the beauty and grace that she embodied.
After a private funeral, Emily will be interned at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
In place of customary remembrances, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 604 9th Avenue N., Texas City, TX 77590, or the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are under the care of James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.