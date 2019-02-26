Gus William (Bill) Litzmann, 81, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with lung disease. He was born March 13, 1937 in Columbus, TX, to Werner and Norma Litzmann.
Bill graduated from Hallettsville High School in 1955 and attended the University of Houston, LSU, ETSU, TCU and Vanderbilt Universities. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann, in 1958, and together they raised four children.
“Mr. Litzmann,” as many knew him, was a lifelong professor, coach and mentor. He taught mathematics for 60 years, at which 35 of those were spent at Galveston College, until he retired in 2007. Bill taught countless students during his tenure as well as tutored those who requested his help. His love of youth never failed. He enjoyed getting to know his students and catching up with them after they had gone on to complete their studies. Bill’s love of teaching will continue through the donation of his lungs to further research in lung disease.
Bill enjoyed fishing, traveling, golf, and tying flies. He and his wife, Mary Ann, traveled the country on numerous fly-fishing adventures. He loved his family, and always supported them in their interests. Bill was their biggest fan, whether it be football, baseball, basketball, track, dancing, skating or surfing. He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Werner and Norma Litzmann; and his two older brothers, WJ and Norman Litzmann.
Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Ann; children: Michael Litzmann; Mary Sue Hopkins and husband, Brett; Timothy Litzmann; and Amy Etzel and husband, Derrick; grandchildren: Kris and Sarah Hopkins; Kyle and Monica Hopkins; Paige and Ryan Martinez; Allison, Landon and Matthew Etzel; Miles, Clara, Luke and Violet Litzmann; great grandchildren: Kane, Sage, Emma, Ellie, Charlotte and Knox.
Bill’s family will receive visitors beginning at 12:00 noon, Thursday, February 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 1:00 pm, and funeral mass will begin at 1:30 pm, followed by entombment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Derrick Etzel, Brett Hopkins, Kris Hopkins, Kyle Hopkins, Miles Litzmann, Landon Etzel and Matthew Etzel. Honorary pallbearers are Clara Litzmann, Paige Hopkins-Martinez, Allison Etzel, and David and Marie Etzel.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Angela Shepherd for her compassionate care and guidance throughout the years but especially in this past year; and also special thanks to Michael Amburn for his weekly visits to deliver the Eucharist.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Bill’s name to Galveston College Scholarship Fund, or Holy Family Parish.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Bill’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
