Dorothy Elizabeth Childs, 90, formerly of Galveston, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Magnolia Court Assisted Living in Nacogdoches, Texas.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 4, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Rev. Brett Maisel officiating. A family graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 5 at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Mrs. Childs was born July 29, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to James and Erna Matthews. After moving to Galveston she attended Ball High School and subsequently became employed by Robert I. Cohen Department Store and American National Insurance Company in Galveston. In 1950, Mrs. Childs married the love of her life, Vernon L. “Buck” Childs, and raised their family in Galveston. Mrs. Childs was a long-time member of Bible Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School as support staff for the junior high school department. She worked alongside other church members providing meals and various activities for church and community members. Mrs. Childs gave lovingly of herself to meet the needs of others. She was a precious wife, mother, and grandmother and was well-loved by her family. She was an endearing friend to many and will be missed by all.
Preceded in death by her husband, a son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Dawana Childs, and her parents, Mrs. Childs is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kim Childs of Nacogdoches, Texas; step-son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Carol Childs of Mt. Enterprise, Texas and step-daughter, Virginia Stackhouse of Apopka, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Genie Matthews of Weatherford, Texas; sisters-in law, Betty Childs of Galveston, Sally Sutton and Betty Maisel, both of Nacogdoches, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to The Hospice of East Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.