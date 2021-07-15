James Lamar Roberts Jr.

SAN LEON — James (Jim) Lamar Roberts was a beloved father, husband, grandfather and son who was always up for adventure and fun wherever he was. Jim passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2021, in San Leon, Texas in the arms of his loving and devoted wife, Teresa LeBoeuf Roberts. He was 61 years old.
Jim was born to James and Johana Roberts in Houston, Texas on March 8, 1960, and lived much of his young life attending schools abroad. Jim eventually returned to Houston to attend the University of Houston and went on to become a successful Sales Engineer at Cleaver-Brooks,Inc., where he regularly distinguished himself as their top salesperson.
Jim was a proud and loving father to James Ian Roberts, and Hannah Antionette Stafford and was the adoring grandfather “Grapes” to Macy and Mebane Stafford.
James is survived by his loving wife and life partner: Teresa LeBoeuf Roberts; his son, James Ian Roberts; his daughter, Hannah Antionette Stafford and husband Mebane Stafford; his mother: Johana Polansky Roberts; sisters: Resa Roberts Lenczowski and Nicole Marie Roberts; his Uncle Bob and Aunt Marilyn Lobrano; nephew: James Lenczowski; niece: Elizabeth Lenczowski Holmes; and his grandchildren Macy and Mebane Stafford, whom he loved dearly. James was preceded in death by his father James Lamar Roberts, Sr. and his father-in-law, Dr. Lawrence Von LeBoeuf.
Jim had a brilliant mind and an adventurous spirit. He and Teresa consistently managed to find fun and adventurous ways to live their life to the fullest, whether that was traveling extensively for work, living aboard their sailboats, hosting family for delicious home-cooked meals and fun times in the pool at their home in Galveston, celebrating life with their wonderful group of close-knit friends in Galveston, or rambling around the country in their RV. There was nothing boring about Jim Roberts. He will be greatly missed by all.
Fair winds and following seas, Jim.
Until we meet again, you will forever be in our hearts.
