TEXAS CITY — Anastacia (Leal) Perez, 69, of Texas City passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Saint Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Dickinson. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Anastacia was born October 2, 1951 in Texas City to parents Matias and Isabel Leal.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Linda Cantu; and brothers Jesse and Danny Leal.
Survivors include her daughter Stacey Sanchez; grandson she raised as her son Jimi Martinez and Nicole Susino; grandson Ryan Ybarra; sisters Amy Cipriano, Lizzy Valdez; best friend Mary Rose Boston; and numerous other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers are Shannon Gonzalez, Jimi Martinez II, Ryan Ybarra, Julian Diaz, Sr., Rey Rodrigues, and Roy Ybarra. Honorary Pallbearer Jimi Martinez.
