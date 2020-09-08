Lynette “Scooter” Ostermayer passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Santa Fe, Texas. She was born to parents, Pete and Lorraine Ober in Galveston, TX on November 11, 1952.
She is survived by husband of 47 years, Ric Ostermayer; daughters, Gerri Jo Atkinson, Robbin Marie Tauch and husband Jason; son, Ricci Ostermayer; grandchildren, Amber Martin and husband Tracy, Bleu Strong, Hunter and Taylor Tauch, and Kamryn Ostermayer; great-grandson, Sage Martin, and brother, Joe “Doc” Ober.
She is preceded in death by parents, brother, Mike Ober and sister, Donna Karn.
She was employed by the Galveston Police Department for 15 years as a patrol officer until medically retired in 1995. She is a fifth generation Galvestonian and a member of the Ober family. She grew up on the West End of the island and had a love for her family, horses and motorcycles. She was a member of the Galveston Municipal Police Association and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club.
The family will greet friends from 4-6pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City.
