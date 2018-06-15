Robin Leopard, 61, of Dickinson Texas passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday June 15, 2018 at Temple B’nai Israel, 3008 Avenue O in Galveston Texas.
Robin was born in Boston, MA on August 10, 1956, the second daughter of Phyllis (Silverstein) and Norman Wiener. Robin lived a life of caring for others as a dialysis nurse, animal rescuer and generous friend and sister. Robin intuitively saw the good in others and nurtured deep, lifelong connections.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Leopard, her mother and father Phyllis and Norman Wiener and dear friend, Cathy Ponds. Survivors include her sister, Barbara Wiener, Cousins Marc and Steven Silverstein, Millie Lauenger and Susan Silverstein Gorden, and Phyllis DeMaine. She had a rich life filled with devoted friends and neighbors including Mike Ballentine and Carmelita Williams, Roy and Lani Gallaway, Brenda and Ron Holcomb, Janet Ponds Moore, Darron Dulansky, Esther Louviere and Kasondra Henson, her husband Jeff and her two children Max and Allie.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robin’s memory can be made to Bayou ANIMAL SERVICES (BAYOUANIMALSERVICES.ORG) 3120 Deats Rd, Dickinson Texas 77359 or M.D Anderson Cancer Center-Multiple Myeloma research https://gifts.mdanderson.org
