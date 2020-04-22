Claudis Leon Bennett was born October 8, 1946, to the late Claudius Bennett and Ora Gray.
Claudis attended public schools in Galveston, TX. At an early age joined the merchant marines to see the world. He went to work as a longshoreman for the Galveston wharves for many years. During this time, he touched so many lives that never went unnoticed with his sweet smile. Leon’s past times were, fishing & having a good time…. but he most loved riding his Gold Wing Motorcycle and traveling with his buddies in the Bourbon Street Motorcycle Club.
Claudis was preceded in death by his father Claudius Bennett and mother, Ora Gray; sister Robbie Lyn Williams; brothers, Emile Gray Jr & Edmond Frank
“Leon” gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Mainland Medical Center Hospital in Texas City, TX.
Claudis leaves priceless memories with wife, Pam Jackson; children, Ora Denise Chapman Vaughn (Robert) and Stephanie Fennell (Louis); brothers, Michael Wayne Williams (Mattie), Larry Bennett and Clarence Gray (Tifanny); sisters, Luberta Bennett-Silgero, Hester Bennett- Alexander (John) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
