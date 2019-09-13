Ernest Lynden Watkins, II a wonderful husband, loving father, special grandfather and loyal friend, passed away on September 9, 2019 at Regent Care, League City, Texas.
A Celebration of Lyndy’s life will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lakewood Yacht Club, 2425 Nasa Parkway, Seabrook, Texas where Lyndy and Marilyn were members for 20 years.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Life Fellowship Ministries Building Fund, 2020 Anders Lane, Kemah, Texas 77565 in Lyndy’s name.
To leave condolences and share memories please visit Forest Park East Funeral Home website at www.forestparkeast-fhc.com.
