Washington
Funeral services for Irene Washington will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st St., Galveston. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Anderson
Funeral services for Dorothy Anderson will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Henley
Celebration of life services for Braxton Henley Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City.
Turner
Memorial services for Linda Turner will be held at 5 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.