John Peter Benkenstein, Sr.
HITCHCOCK—Mr. John Peter Benkenstein, Sr., 64, passed from this life Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Hitchcock. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Glen Cagle
Glen Cagle, age 51, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfunerahome.com
Miles Reich
LEAGUE CITY—Miles Reich, age 88, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
