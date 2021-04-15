SANTA FE — Mrs. Kathryn Lynn Hightower of Santa Fe, TX passed from this life Tuesday, April 13, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Born on October 29, 1943 (77 yrs old) in Plainview, TX to Jean McPherson and Paul Kovar. She was a long time employee of A&A Machine & Fabrication and retired in June of 2013. She enjoyed anything Elvis, watching the Houston Rockets, and walks with her dog Rascal. Kathy was a loving wife to her husband of 59 years, and a loving mother & grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband Edward Hightower, her daughters Paula and husband Steve Procell of League City, TX, Cherie Alvis of Zavalla, TX, and grandchildren Blake Hightower of Katy, TX, Catherine Garza of Guam, Santa Rita, Joseph Perez of Austin, TX and Jordan Perez of Santa Fe, TX.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Jean McPherson and Paul Kovar.
Memorial celebration of life with family and friends will be held on Saturday April 17, 2021 at the VFW Hall in Santa Fe, TX (11230 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510) from 1:00-3:00pm.
