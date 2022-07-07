LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Darlene Lovett Rounds, age 89 of League City, Texas passed away on July 5, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Darlene was born July 21, 1932, near Leedey, Oklahoma to parents, Ab and Hazel Lovett.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Darlene grew up in western Oklahoma and New Mexico. She graduated in May of 1949 from Crawford High School with a class of 12 other students.
On November 20, 1949, she was united in marriage to Dean Rounds of Leedey, Oklahoma. This was the beginning of their 72-year adventure. Darlene and Dean moved to Borger, Texas in 1953, and during the following years they was actively raising children, giving to their church and community, and making lifelong friends. In 1968 they moved their family to Baytown, Texas, where Darlene continued her education at Lamar University. After Dean retired in 1986, they relocated to Livingston, Texas where they made their home for the next 24 years. These years were spent enjoying many wonderful friends. Their final move was to Dickinson in 2010 to be near family.
Darlene graduated with a master's degree in education and spent twenty years teaching in Baytown, Denton, and Livingston, where she was dedicated to student success. After her retirement in 1988, she volunteered at the women's shelter in Livingston and later at M. I. Lewis in Dickinson. Darlene has always been a faithful servant of God and devoted to the United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school and adult Bible studies most of her life. The last Bible class that she began was at the Delaney Independent Complex in 2018.
Both Darlene and Dean loved to travel. They had many great adventures with friends and family. Their last big trip included thirty-three of their family members as they celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary.
Darlene was a strong, vibrant, and charismatic woman that drew people to her through her love of life, laughter, family, and friends. She had a generous heart and loving spirit. We were so very blessed to have her in our lives for nearly 90 years!
She is survived by her loving husband, Dean Rounds; daughters; Renee Casey (Steve), Beth Walls, sons; Jamie Rounds (Rosemary) and Kevin Rounds; sister, Patsy Lucas (Wesley); eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other loving family members and friends.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church of Dickinson with a service to follow. There will also be a graveside service on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Dickinson or to the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center.
