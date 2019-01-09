GALVESTON—Adelaido “Lalo” Campos, age 72, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Immediately following the visitation, there will be a funeral procession to Lakeview Cemetery for a graveside service, with Pastor Samuel Alvarado officiating.
