Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez Miranda, 84, of Texas City, TX, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21, 2018. Lupe was born on June 8, 1934 in Pasadena, TX. She retired as a custodian from Texas City Independent School District. Lupe enjoyed spending time with all her family and cooking up a variety of her famous dishes, especially homemade tortillas.
Lupe is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Maria Lopez; her sisters, Mary Connell and Francis Belinsky; her brother, Manuel Lopez; her husband, Vincent G. Miranda Sr and her daughter, Josephine “Josie” Medina.
Survivors include her sisters, Janie Rodriguez, Femia Lane and Adela Medellen; her brother, Raymond Lopez (Sally), her children, Robert Miranda Sr., (Sandra), Yolanda Pineda (Juan), Vincent Miranda Jr., (Gracie), David Miranda Sr., (Sylvia), Patricia Miranda (David D.), Phillip Miranda (Toni) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway., Texas City, TX 77591. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 27, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Pallbearers are Daniel Samudio Jr., David Miranda Jr., Robert Miranda Jr., Vincent J. Miranda, Phillip Miranda Jr. and Phillip A. Miranda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.