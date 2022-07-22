Robert Dan Bauer

SANTA FE — Robert Dan Bauer (Bob, Daddy, Pappaw, Uncle Bobbert), age 98 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home. Born July 12, 1923 in Beeville, Texas. Robert is preceded in death by his first wife Rachel Waymire Bauer, and second wife Willie (Billie) Sweeney Bauer; parents Charles Bauer and Lina Dannenberg Bauer; brothers Hugo Bauer and wife Laura, Lee Roy Bauer and wife Doris, and Laurence Bauer and wife Sally; Sisters Lillian Evans, Vivian Woodard, Marian Fuller and husband Lester. Robert is survived by his daughter Dani Rae Gathright and husband Greg; brother Donald Bauer and wife Betty; step-son Pete Ryan and wife Judy, step-daughter Cathy Sartain and husband Jerry Henrich; grandchildren Brad Gathright and wife Louise; Paul Gathright and wife Jessica, and Daniel Gathright and wife Melody; great-grandchildren Brendan, Julia, Sean, Weston, Audrey and Lawson; step-grandchildren Mike (Scooter) Ryan, Raymond (Bubba) Ryan and wife Shannon, Greg Sartain and wife Natalie and Jeremy Sartain and wife Nicole; step-great-grandchildren Mickey, Corine, Shawna, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Josh, Kiki, Finley, Makenna and Greyden.

Robert grew up in League City, Texas, and attended League City schools where he was a member of the football and basketball teams. Upon graduating in 1941, Robert joined the Army Air Force. Being honorably discharged a decorated veteran in 1945, Robert began working for Union Carbide and retired in 1982. Robert was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of League City, and a founding member of Texas Avenue Baptist Church of League City, where he served on The Board of Deacons for many years. He was a Veteran's of Foreign Wars contributor and spent many hours at the American Legion Hall. He also tirelessly helped in organizing League City Schools class reunions.

