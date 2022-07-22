SANTA FE — Robert Dan Bauer (Bob, Daddy, Pappaw, Uncle Bobbert), age 98 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home. Born July 12, 1923 in Beeville, Texas. Robert is preceded in death by his first wife Rachel Waymire Bauer, and second wife Willie (Billie) Sweeney Bauer; parents Charles Bauer and Lina Dannenberg Bauer; brothers Hugo Bauer and wife Laura, Lee Roy Bauer and wife Doris, and Laurence Bauer and wife Sally; Sisters Lillian Evans, Vivian Woodard, Marian Fuller and husband Lester. Robert is survived by his daughter Dani Rae Gathright and husband Greg; brother Donald Bauer and wife Betty; step-son Pete Ryan and wife Judy, step-daughter Cathy Sartain and husband Jerry Henrich; grandchildren Brad Gathright and wife Louise; Paul Gathright and wife Jessica, and Daniel Gathright and wife Melody; great-grandchildren Brendan, Julia, Sean, Weston, Audrey and Lawson; step-grandchildren Mike (Scooter) Ryan, Raymond (Bubba) Ryan and wife Shannon, Greg Sartain and wife Natalie and Jeremy Sartain and wife Nicole; step-great-grandchildren Mickey, Corine, Shawna, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Josh, Kiki, Finley, Makenna and Greyden.
Robert grew up in League City, Texas, and attended League City schools where he was a member of the football and basketball teams. Upon graduating in 1941, Robert joined the Army Air Force. Being honorably discharged a decorated veteran in 1945, Robert began working for Union Carbide and retired in 1982. Robert was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of League City, and a founding member of Texas Avenue Baptist Church of League City, where he served on The Board of Deacons for many years. He was a Veteran's of Foreign Wars contributor and spent many hours at the American Legion Hall. He also tirelessly helped in organizing League City Schools class reunions.
Robert loved the natural world and enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved music of all kinds, but, especially the old hymns, classic Country Western music, music of "The Rat Pack", and even Broadway tunes. Robert had a great voice and was known to burst into boisterous song until the very end. He loved competitive games of '42' and Blue Bell vanilla ice cream. One could often find Robert tinkering in his garage fixing just about anything. Learning carpentry skills from his father, Robert built his own home in League City and a lake home in Romayor, Texas that his family and friends enjoyed very much. As a member of "The Go-Slows Camping Club" Robert, Rachel and later Billie enjoyed exciting adventures driving their camper from coast to coast. Robert also enjoyed working with The League City Historical Society and, along with his brother Donald, served as a Docent in their much anticipated Christmas Home Tour. Robert was regularly seen detailing his car, trimming his pecan trees and mowing his and his neighbor's yards. He loved to tell stories of his Army days, growing up in old League City, and the many antics of his 'buddies at the plant". He was hard working, helpful, generous, kind, slow to anger, and genteel. He had a quick smile, a hearty laugh, and a keen sense of humor that was reflected in his sparkling blue/green eyes. Of all these things, Robert will be remembered most of all for his love of The Lord and his family, including a host of nieces and nephews. He openly and often expressed his pride and joy in them with strong hugs and tender kisses. Robert has left his family and friends a legacy of extreme love and devotion.
Mr. Bauer's family would like to sincerely thank Mrs. Juana Tello, Mrs. Maria Guadalajara Tello and Ms. Reyna R. Reyes for the tender love and selfless care of their beloved Robert. Honoring Robert's wish to stay in his home until God called him to Eternity was only made possible because of them. Not only caregivers, these ladies are considered a cherished part of the family. Robert's family would also like to thank Dr. Tammi Peck Samman and Dr. Nadir Ali for their excellent medical care, sweet neighbors Ron and Vee Hayes and Kenny Laymance for their watchful eye and friendship. Thanks, also to Scott's Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas and Pace/Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas where Mr. Bauer's remains will be interred at a later date.
A Memorial Gathering for Mr. Bauer will be held Sunday, July 31, 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Scott's Funeral Home located at 1421 E. Hwy 6 in Alvin, Texas. Guests are invited to come and go and enjoy a cup of Blue Bell ice cream while there.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2nd Timothy 4:7
