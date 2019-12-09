SANTA FE—Miss Samantha “Sam” Summers Baggs was called home on Saturday afternoon, December 7, 2019.
Born September 8, 1994 in Texas City, Sam was raised and attended school in Santa Fe. She enjoyed music, bowling, basketball, Chinese food, water activities, dancing, watching movies, playing paddle ball and swinging. Loved arts and crafts, especially painting rocks that she shared with others. She was passionate about traveling, always eager to go on an adventure, whether it was to visit family and friends or going on a cruise to Jamaica. Sam opened her heart to those in her life and they were blessed with her dry sense of humor, abundance of patience and her giving heart.
He was preceded in death by her father, Eric Timothy Baggs; Grandad, V.C. Summers and Pawpaw, Alan Baggs.
Survivors include her mother, Vicki Summers Baggs; brother and best friend, Eric Baggs; grandmother, Jerry Summers, aunt, Lisa Robnett, uncle, Vic Summers and wife, Kathy; many cousins and wonderful friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Johnny Angel officiating.
