SANTA FE — Mr. John C. “J. C.” Dickerson, Sr. passed away from this life to cross over to the eternal life June 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. John Charles Dickerson, Sr. was born in Wauchula, Florida on December 19, 1941 to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Norman Dickerson. Mr. John C. Dickerson was married to Lenora Jane (Zaro) Dickerson for nearly 59 years, which created a loving home for many.
Mr. Dickerson was a long time resident of Santa Fe, Texas for over 50 years. He was a sheet metal worker for over 40 years for Local 44 in Houston before retiring at 62. He was one of the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan that we have ever seen and he always talked about past and future games.
Mr. John C. Dickerson, Sr. is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert Norman and Ona Reba Dickerson of Florida; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Juanita Zaro of Santa Fe/Galveston; grandparents, Alfred and Annie Albritton; brother-in-law, Maurice Gilliard.
He is survived by his wife, Lenora Jane (Zaro) Dickerson for nearly 59 years. His son, John Charles Dickerson, Jr. and wife, Charlotte; grandchildren, Adrienne Dickerson and wife, Anita, Andrea Lynch and husband, Daniel, Greg Verm and wife, Stacie, Clint Verm and wife, Heather; great-grandchildren, Nicolette Lynch, Gregory Verm, Kylie Verm, Presley Verm and Caylee Ehrlich; sisters, Anne Dowda and husband, Tom, Carolyn Gilliard; brother, Wayne Williams all 3 of Florida; sister-in-law, Barbara Miller; brothers-in-law, John Zaro and wife, Barbara, Jack Zaro, Jake Zaro, Bubba Zaro and wife, Sheila, Danny Zaro and wife, Terry; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Walter Elliott, D. J. Zaro, C. J. Zaro, Jack Zaro, Daniel Lynch and Adrienne Dickerson. Honorary bearer will be Will Martin of Cummins, GA.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 — 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Traditions Home Health and Hospice for all their love and care.
Memorials may be made in J. C.’s name to Arcadia First Baptist Church, Post Office Box 128, Santa Fe, Texas 77517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.