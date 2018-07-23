Herbie Thayer
SANTA FE—Mr. Herbie Thayer, 79, passed from this life Monday, July 23, 2018, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Cora Mae Richardson
TEXAS CITY—Cora Mae Richardson, 77 of Texas City, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Pamela Sue Wipff
SANTA FE—Pamela Sue Wipff, 48, a longtime resident of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away July 21, 2018. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson.
Lou Esther Dickerson
TEXAS CITY—Lou Esther Dickerson, 77, of Texas City passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Joseph Edrozo
TEXAS CITY—Joseph Edrozo, 53, of Texas City, died Saturday morning at his residence. Funeral services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
John Salazar
TEXAS CITY—John Salazar, 83, of Texas City passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
