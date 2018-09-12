The family of Mildred Routt invites our family and friends to join us as we celebrate the life of our beloved mother and grandmother.
A Life Celebration service will be held Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. followed by service at 10:00 A.M.
She is survived by her two sons, daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and a host of nephews, nieces, other relative and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
