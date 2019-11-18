Patricia Ann Williamson, age 80, of Texas City, Texas, left this life Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by people she loved.
Our mother, Pat, was born in Purmela, Texas and grew up in Texas City and was a proud member of the Stingaree Class of 1956.
She worked at Amoco/BP for many years and made lifelong friends there, as she did almost anywhere she went.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Bess Jones; husband, George Williamson; beloved grandson, Rick Rogers; and son-in-law, Glenn Prewitt.
Left to miss her every day are her daughters, Rhonda Trujillo-Lambert (Kevin), Dana Rogers (Erick), Doris Prewitt, DeAnna Williamson and Rita Gonzales (Mario); grandchildren, Stephanie Potter, Kathleen Prewitt and Michael Rogers; great-grandchildren, Kaden Duran and Peyton Foraseipi; her “adopted” daughter, Launa Sukal; her BFFs and running buddies, Rosalie Menefee, Liz Cooper and Karen Martin; son-in-law, Mike Trujillo; her Pokeno, Bunco and card buddies; the Stingaree Class of 1956 Lunch Bunch; and her many friends.
Our mother loved life and loved to have fun. She was a joyful person with a ready smile and quick wit that made everyone instantly love her. She loved baseball and her Houston Astros fiercely, rarely missing a game.
We would like to thank the incredible staff at Mainland Medical Center, The Resort of Texas City and Harbor Hospice for their wonderful care of our mother.
We will celebrate her life on November 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Texas City, 10000 EF Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX 77590.
