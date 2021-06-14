LEAGUE CITY — Our tiny dancer Presley Lorde Donaldson passed away June 08, 2021 in League City, TX at the age of 5. She was born on December 16, 2015 in Houston, TX. Presley loved going to the beach, where she was most at peace, dancing to her favorite Bruno Mars and Chris Brown songs, swinging as high as you would push her, and lets not forget the one word she never forgot, her puppy, Deja. She was our beautiful little girl with an infectious smile, who touched the hearts of everyone around her, and without knowing, she changed lives.
Presley leaves behind her Momma, Margayle Hockenberry, Daddy, Steven Taylor; brothers: Jaden “Bubby” Odom, Jayden Taylor, and Myles Taylor; great grandparents: Wendy ‘Nana” Peters and Erich Peters: grandparents: Michelle “Mom Mom” Peters, Kurt “Pappy” Peters and Linda “Grandma” Taylor and Rob “Grandpa” Taylor; aunts and uncles: James Hockenberry, wife Kristen Hockenberry, Vincent Guajardo, Kristin Debbrecht, husband Rick Debbrecht, Karen Peters and Corey Moore; cousins: James “JJ’ Hockenberry Jr., Hunter Hockenberry, James Debbrecht and Zoey Collins.
Service were held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland.
