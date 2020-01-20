Carol Edna Wright, 87, lifetime resident of Galveston, Texas passed from this life Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born December 4, 1932 in Galveston, Texas to proud and loving parents, Erick and Margaret West. Carol grew up on the island and went on to become the loving wife of Grady G. Wright, proud mother of a son and daughter, and a loving grandmother.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and numerous brothers and sisters.
She leaves behind to cherish her lifetime of memories, daughter, Sheila Jean Wright; son, Norman James Wright and wife Darla; grandchildren, Donna Lake, Kelli Coy, Norman Wright II and wife Heather, Meagan Miller and husband Joey, Kevin Kettle and wife Britney, and Zach Chollett and wife Madison; great-grandchildren, Rylee Miller, Jase Miller, Skylar Coy, Chance Coy, Bridget Dantin, Emerson Wright, Wynne Wright, Sloane Kettle, Hadley Kettle, and Alsey Chollett; as well as numerous friends.
In her honor a graveside service will be held, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
