Vernon “Boo” Bell of Texas City, TX went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born in Galveston, TX on November 9, 1932 to the late Norvell Bell III and Sarah Sonia Bell. After graduating from Galveston Central High School, he proudly served in the United States Army and later worked at Union Carbide until retirement. Vernon met and married the love of his life, the late Hazel Mae Foster, with whom he shared 57 years of happiness.
Vernon is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Bell; brother, Wardell Bell; sisters, Zaydell Bell and Barbara Montegut. He is survived by daughters, Linda (Milton) Hooper, Patricia Holman and Carmen Bell; grandchildren, Jason, Dominique, Damon (Ashley), Jessica (Todd) and Spencer; a host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Vernon’s Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Vernon was truly an amazing man and touched the hearts of many. He will be greatly missed.
