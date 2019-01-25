Jerry Garland Franks (75) of La Marque, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019. He was born in Tahoka, Texas on May 24, 1943 to Katherine Louise and Curtis Garland Franks. He owned and operated Link Electric & Spectre Energy Systems. Jerry was a longtime member and past President for both the La Marque Lions Club and Jaycees. He was named as a Texas Jaycees Senator. Jerry also enjoyed a good game of family poker and was an avid fisherman who loved to venture offshore for the big one.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and brother, Bobby Franks. Jerry is survived by his wife Sandy Franks; daughter, Tamra Wilcoxson and husband Scotty; son, Kerry Franks, and two granddaughters, Tori Wilcoxson and Taryn Wilcoxson.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Bill Cole officiating. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
