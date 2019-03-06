Billie “Bill” Bob Martin, 88, of Pearland passed away at home on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born October 5, 1930 to Arnold and Lucille Martin in Satin, Texas.
He attended public schools in Chilton, Texas. In the eighth grade, he became the varsity football quarterback and held that position for four years until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1948. While traveling back on a bus to San Diego following leave from the Navy, he met the love of his life, Pam DaRoss. They quickly fell in love and married on September 16, 1951 in Tucson, Arizona. He served in the Korean Conflict and was discharged from the Navy on December 18, 1951. Bill was extremely proud to have served his country and had a special place in his heart for all veterans.
Bill worked in the petrochemical industry for over 35 years in Texas City at Republic Oil, Texas City Refining, and Amoco and also spent two years in Algeria working as a contractor for Pullman-Kellogg. Bill and Pam enjoyed their retirement years traveling extensively overseas. Their marriage spanned 54 years before her passing on February 5, 2006.
Bill coached in the Little League, Sophomore League and Junior Teenage baseball programs in Texas City for 22 years. Besides traveling, he also enjoyed tinkering on automobiles and being a ham radio operator.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pam, his parents, Arnold and Lucille Martin, and his only sister, Mary Lucille Wooley.
Bill is survived by his four children: daughter, Cookee Johnson and husband Arwin, son, Bobby Martin and wife Karen, daughter Janet Caltagirone and husband Donnie, and son Peter Martin and wife Karen. He is also survived by nephews Danny Wooley and Nicky Wooley, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and Kiki Kotanidou (exchange student from Greece who lived with the Martins from 1968-1969 and thereafter was considered a part of the family).
It was Bill’s desire that no services be held. The family will have a private graveside service in Chilton, Texas at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to: COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 or Wounded Warrior Project, online @ support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or by calling 855-448-3997.
