John William “Bill” Weaver, Jr., 73, of Santa Fe, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on June 4, 2020. John was born July 9, 1946 to Juanita and John Weaver, Sr. in Valliant, Oklahoma. He owned B & M Concrete and Remodeling and was a loyal member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3789, Santa Fe. John was preceded in death by his parents, son Fred William Weaver; sister Evelyn Jo; and brother Raymond Dale Weaver.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 42 years Carol Kearley Weaver; daughters Tammy Jane Weaver, and Tracey Lynn Sims; son Mitchell Ryan Bosarge; sister Etta Jane Goff and husband Jerry; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In his honor a visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, with a grave side service following at 2:30 PM Hayes Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas.
