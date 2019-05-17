Mary Kathryn Soliz, 54, of Texas City lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Edward Soliz; and their children Jennifer Simmons, Jessica Soliz and Anthony Soliz. She also leaves behind a son-in-law, James Simmons, and the joy of her life her two grandchildren, Ciara and Elliot Simmons.
Mary grew up in Missouri but moved to Texas when she was a teenager and found her true home here.
She leaves behind also; her brothers, Phillip and Danny Bacon; numerous aunts and uncles, all of whom she adored including those closest to her, Bill and Donna Bacon of Edgerton, Mo.
The family will be holding a small private viewing and service in Jamesport, Mo., where her mother and sister have been laid to rest before her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.