Mildred Louise Smith Hickman, age 97, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Whitney, Texas. Mildred was born in Custer County, Oklahoma on February 25, 1922. She married John Pinkney Hickman on August 13, 1949, in Commerce, Texas. John and Mildred lived most of their lives in Dickinson, Texas, where they raised their daughter, Susan Diane Eubank, and son, John Stephen Hickman. Although her husband passed in May 2013, Mildred continued to live in Dickinson until 2017, when she moved to Whitney, Texas.
Mildred served her community as a home economics teacher in La Marque and Dickinson ISDs. She enjoyed spending her free time cross-stitching and watching Jeopardy. Mildred had a vivacious spirit and never met a stranger in her 97 years. She will be most remembered for the love and warmth she brought to everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Diane and husband Steven Kent Eubank; and son, John Stephen Hickman and wife Kayla Sue; grandchildren, Steven Carter Eubank and wife Bianca Elise Eubank, Cameron Michael Eubank, Kelly Diane Hickman and husband Ryan Robert Ingraham, and Kristi Ann Hickman, and her many beloved friends and family.
A visitation will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with funeral services 9:00 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.