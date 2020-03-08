GALVESTON—
Floyd Reinhardt Muehlberger age 82 of Galveston passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are 11:00am Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where an Elk’s Memorial Service will be held at 6:30pm.
Floyd was born October 10, 1937 in Brenham, Texas to Reinhardt and Louise Kieke Muehlberger. He was retired as an operator with Union Carbide. In his early years he also worked at the Galveston Grain Elevator and at Falstaff Brewery in the Boiler Room. He was an active and much appreciated member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elk’s Galveston Lodge # 126 where he served in many roles including a valuable Trustee. He was of the Catholic Faith, a member of the Men’s Club; he enjoyed playing poker at the K C Hall with his friends and the Friday night fellowships.
Preceded in death by his parents, late wife Joan West Muehlberger; brothers Milton and Elmer; sisters, Dorothy Sanders and Virginia Muehlberger ; survivors include his wife Linda Muehlberger of Galveston; daughter Sharon M. Reitmeyer and husband Albert of Galveston; son James Burton and wife Veronica of Austin; daughter Joy Strawn and husband Randy of Texas City; grandchildren, Christopher and Mary Catherine Reitmeyer of Galveston; sister, Joyce Lidiak and husband Max of Cypress; brothers Howard Muehlberger and wife Lydia of Edinburg and Wayne Muehlberger of Galveston; numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Galveston Elk’s Lodge or the charity of your choice.
Pallbearers are James Burton, Randy Strawn, Patrick Finnerty, Dugan Haney, Russell Dalton and Leonard Van Noord.
