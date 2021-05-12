GALVESTON, TX — May 13, 1950 — May 10, 2021
Cornelius Thomas Geary IV has left the building. A gentleman, a husband, a father, a son, a brother, a nephew, and soon-to-be first-time grandfather was a renaissance man, author, screenwriter, playwright, wordsmith, a writer’s writer, public relations genius, tenacious hoops warrior, lover of Shakespeare and poetry. The rare combination of Elvis man and Beatles acolyte, drummer for the late 1960’s underground sensation Darkside Headache, the original unadulterated Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla, and a legendary legend, has departed for a paradise that looks a lot like Jamaica. All scheduled gigs are canceled, sorry no refunds; Merch is still available, cash only.
Cornelius (Neil, Con) T. Geary IV (age 70), of Galveston, Texas, by way of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with time well spent in Chicago, Illinois, unexpectedly and abruptly passed away May 10, 2021.
Beloved son of Dr. Cornelius Thomas Geary III (1925-2006) and Sara Eileen Geary (Scanlan) (1925-2005). He is survived by his wife Sandra Martinez Geary and her children Eric Garvock and Amy Garvock (Dr. Motasem Aljaafareh).
His sons and daughter, Cornelius Thomas Geary V (fianceé Catherine Roman) (Mother Jane Anne Welch), Elizabeth Merrick Geary (Chris Lamas), and John Lawrence Geary (Mother Elizabeth Gary Manaster).
His brothers and sisters, Mike Geary, Dr. Mary Eileen Geary (Jeff Keeling), Tim Geary (Joan), Dan Geary, Dr. Terry Geary (Beth), Madeline Berendsen (Herb Berendsen), and Tom Geary (Ann), plus dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Cornelius grew up in Milwaukee and attended Marquette University High School (1964-1968). He graduated in 1974 from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in English, Cum Laude. In 1977 he received his Master of Arts (M.A) in English literature from the University of Southern California.
In his own words, he worked as “a small-town newspaper reporter and a big city magazine editor. Wrote about sports, energy, politics, crime, nature, business, and art.” The bulk of his professional career was spent working at Amoco Corporation, later BP (British Petroleum), first as Editor of the Jobber magazine, and then in a public affairs and crisis communications role with BP, which kept him very busy.
Later in life, he became a published author with multiple books including, La Gitana & the Lady Bullfighters of Mexico, with Sandra Martinez Geary. A true-life account of a daring troupe of women bullfighters who defied convention and successfully toured the Plazas de Toros of Mexico, Central, and Latin America in the 1940s and ‘50s, recently turned into a screenplay and currently in script development as a feature film.
He has written numerous plays, screenplays, poems, and a novel along with the biography All Heart, the Baseball Life of Frank Torre, about the 1957 World Series-winning Milwaukee Braves first baseman.
Cornelius was an active businessman and contributor to social causes throughout Galveston County. He served on the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Advocacy and Legislative Affairs Committees and was a long-time supporter of young entrepreneurs through Lemonade Day Galveston County. The first to call the Galveston Chamber after Hurricane Ike offering assistance to get them back in operation to continue to serve the business community. He worked tirelessly on legislative and advocacy issues that supported the business community and their ability to conduct business.
He was an Outstanding Board Member of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, and 2010 Chairman, where he played a significant role on the committee that funded the final payment of the Chamber Building Debt. Cornelius was an active member of the Rotary Club of Texas City and was the driving force behind the Galveston County Small Business Development Center for ten years.
In Galveston, Chicago and Milwaukee, he leaves behind a cavalcade of family, friends, and colleagues who will miss his wit, wisdom, and willingness to roll up his sleeves to edit any project on a moment’s notice. His wife, children, family, and friends will sorely miss him.
Visitation:
Carnes Brothers Funeral Home
1201 23rd Street Rear,
Galveston, TX 77550
1 (409) 765-8080
Visitation: Friday, May 14, 2021
4:30 PM to 8:00 PM
Rosary: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
Church Services:
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
1010 35th Street
Galveston, TX 77550
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Mass: 10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery
Immediately after Mass.
7801 Gulf Freeway
Dickinson, TX 77539
Celebration of Life Immediately after burial service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston: https://www.rmhg.org/donate
