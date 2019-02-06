The Toatley family invites you to join them as they celebrate the life their beloved Renitra D. Toatley.
Services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, at St John Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
She is survived by her sons, parents, brothers, sisters; aunts, cousins and friends.
Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.