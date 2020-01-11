TIKI ISLAND—Richard “Dick” Shilling Hensley 80 died Friday January 10, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday January 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Born October 12, 1939 in Houston to Homer and Lois Hensley Dick was an interesting man. He was easy to talk to, had a great sense of humor. After many years of working out of Houston doing business all over the country he decided to move to Tiki Island where he knew a lot of people and he loved to fish. He also produced and brought a lot of fishing tournaments to Galveston over the years. Dick also served as Mayor of Tiki Island from 1989-1993.
While in Houston he was in chemical sales most of his working life traveling his territory for many years west of the Mississippi River and from Mexico to Canada. After getting tired of traveling so much he began his own chemical services company in South Houston.
After retiring as Mayor he purchased land from the FDIC and developed Tiki Cove Estates which added millions of dollars to the Tax roles.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine “Kit” Hensley of Tiki Island; daughters, Richelle Lois Palmer and husband Tom of League City and Debra Lynn Forbes of Texas City; son, Christopher Marvin Hensley and wife Lisbeth of League City; sister-in-law, Barbara Hensley of Houston; grandson, William Ryan Palmer of League City; great-grandson, Christopher Ryan Palmer of League City and numerous other grandchildren relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Palmer, Christopher Hensley, Tom Palmer and Dick’s fishing friends.
