Singer
Funeral services for Mary Singer will be held at 11 a.m. at The Pavilion at the Angleton History Center under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Toatley
Services for Renitra Toatley will be held at St John Baptist Church at 11 a.m. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Piske
Funeral services for Rose Marie Piske will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
