On April 2, 1930, a baby boy, Thomas, was born to George and Lilla Calhoun in Monroe, LA. He grew up in a Christian home. As a young boy, the family moved to Kingsville, TX where he attended Douglas School. He went on to graduate from Solomon Cole High School at Corpus Christi.
After graduation, he worked for the Missouri-Pacific Railroad until getting drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951. After being discharged, he returned to work at the Missouri-Pacific Railroad. In 1960, he began his career in truck driving. In 1965, Mr. Calhoun made his home in Elgin, IL, where he became Union Steward for the 'Teamsters', Local Union #330. In 2017, he decided to move to Texas City. Today, we bid farewell to Dad, Brother, Uncle and Friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Calvin, Melvin & George Calhoun, Jr.; and sisters, Ida Calhoun, Hazel Hays, & Dorothy Hendrix.
He is survived by his sons, Steven & Michael Calhoun; brother, Richard Calhoun (Avis); sister, Mary Toliver; sisters-in-law, Mildred, Willie Mae, & Lucille Calhoun; granddaughter, LaToya Calhoun-Crosbie; grandson, Evan Carter; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He leaves behind two special friends, Linda Swims and Katherine Bowens.
Services will be held at Wynn Funeral Home and Chapel, 602 32nd Street in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.