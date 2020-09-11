Mark David Kay passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 67, at his home in Galveston surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born to Ted and Murl Kay in West Columbia, Texas. He graduated from West Columbia High School, attended the University of Houston and began working as a piping draftsman. He retired in 2016 from Worley Parsons E&C after 25 years of service as a Senior Piping Designer.
Mark will be missed every day by his wife of 34 years, Sherry Kay, his children Jocelyn Register, Alyssa and Tim Sweet and Sam Kay, his grandchildren Jackson Register, Leah Sweet and Parker Sweet, sister and brother-in-law Judy and Donnis Tomlin, brother and sister-in-law Robert (Butch) and Ann Kay, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. We know Mark is now with his dear parents, niece Lauren Argento, cousin Michael Allen and aunts and uncles.
Mark grew up in a large extended family that he remained close to all of his life. Holiday gatherings were wonderful every year. Anyone without a place to celebrate was always welcome to share a delicious meal and lots of laughter. Mark and Sherry moved to Galveston in 2013 and Mark truly loved living on “Paradise Island.” He often told people, “If we didn’t have family on the mainland, we would never cross the causeway.” He enjoyed photography, cooking, biking and bird watching - especially during their migrations. He was an amazing gardener, carpenter, and could repair anything, using those skills for many family members and friends. But his greatest passion was for his children and grandchildren. They knew Dad-Dude/Poppy was always there for them and the grands loved spending nights with Poppy and Memaw, enjoying all the island attractions and being with their grandparents who adored them.
Mark always extended a hand to those in need, was generous to all, and was so proud that his children grew into adults who reflect those values. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
If you would like to honor his memory, please remember one of his favorite quotes: “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.