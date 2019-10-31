Mrs. Gretchen Jermany Smith will be remembered with a Ceremony to Celebrate Her Life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
The Service will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 7551 Monticello Drive Texas City, TX 77591.
There will be a Gathering of Friends immediately following the Services in the reception room of Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
The Family would like to take this time to thank each of you for your expressions of kindness that were shown during Gretchen’s illness and her peaceful transition to Paradise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.