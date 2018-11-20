Beloved Mother and MawMaw, Hallie Viola Hetzel Bennett, age 88, left our world to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
Hallie entered this world on June 15, 1930, born to parents Edwin Frederick Hetzel Sr. and Rosie Lee Rodgers.
Hallie is predeceased by her parents, Edwin Frederick Hetzel Sr. (1970) and Rosie Lee Rodgers Gates Hetzel Hebert (1979); her husband of 28 years, Delma Warren Bennett (1978); her siblings, June Rose Hetzel Scrofne (2005), Willie May Gates Doree Stifflemire (2007), Joseph Lee Hebert (2011), and Katherine Estelle Hetzel Schmidt (2017); her son-in-law, Salvatore Giovanni Arcidiacono (2011); and her companion of 34 years, Alfio “Uncle Al” Giovanni Fichera (2014).
Mother is lovingly remembered by siblings, her children, and four generations of grandchildren. She cherished and loved her family, siblings, nephews and nieces. She loved having family reunions and getting to visit with everyone. She is survived by her brother, Edwin Frederick Hetzel Jr. (Carolyn); and sisters, Dorothy Jean Hetzel Thigpen and Melba Faye Hebert Wolf (Alton); daughter, Margaret Jean Bennett Walters (Steve), granddaughter, Lorie Kay Smith Armstrong (David); great-grandchildren, Dylan Joseph Armstrong and Lauryn Elizabeth Armstrong; and granddaughter, Jacqueline Bennett Walters (Brandon Hess); daughter, Linda Faye Bennett Billiott Langford (Ivan); grandson, Michael Douglas Billiott (Mandy); great-granddaughter, Brittany Billiott Van Dyke (Ben); and great-great grandchildren: Ellie Joy Kennedy, Amelia Grace Van Dyke, McKenna Beth Van Dyke, and Wesley Scott Van Dyke; great-grandson, Dylan Matthew Billiott (Cheyanne Jordan) and great-great grandchildren Sophia Lynn Billiott and Beau Matthew Billiott; great-grandson Devyn Michael Billiott (Alliyah); and great-great granddaughter Autumn Bowman Billiott; grandson Jeffery Allen Billiott (Dana); great-granddaughter, Taylor Leigh Billiott and great-grandson Landen Tyler Billiott; grandson Christopher Todd Langford (Aimee Tavares); and great-grandson Mason Rei Langford; grandson, Garrett James Langford (Amanda); and great-grandson Tommy Langford; grandson Joseph Ivan Langford (Samantha) and great-granddaughter Charlotte Ann Langford; daughter Delma Louise Bennett Arcidiacono, granddaughter Josephine Hallie Arcidiacono (Julian Kirk); great-granddaughter Olivia Kirk and grandson Salvatore Alfio-Warren Arcidiacono; son, Douglas Edward Bennett (Renee); granddaughter, Cressa Lynette Arvidson Broussard (Charlie); great-granddaughter Catherine Ailene Broussard; and great-grandsons, Cole Michael Broussard & Cash Lee Broussard; granddaughter Meranda Leigh Arvidson Bartosh (Kyle); and great-granddaughter Grace Renee Bartosh; granddaughter Lyndsey Michelle Bennett Bryer (Levi) and great-granddaughters Winter Ruth Bryer, Cheyanne Darlene Bryer, and Paysli Lynn Bryer; grandson Christian Jack-Douglas Bennett; grandson Brandon Wade Bennett (Lisa Vela);great-grandchildren Joseph McClure, Regini Rain Bennett, Annabelle Bruscato, and Savannah Bennett.
Mother lived her whole life in Texas, born in Houston, Texas. She lived in many cities growing up, between Houston and Port Arthur. In 1948, Mother came to Galveston. She worked in a restaurant next to #6 fire station on 37th & Broadway, where she met her charming and exquisite husband, Delma Warren Bennett. They were married on September 1, 1949. They made their home in Galveston where their children grew up. Mother saw to us; attending church, school, outside activities, visiting with family, and taught us to be helpful and respectful to others. In the mid 1970’s Mother opened her own daycare business. In 1978 her husband, Delma, passed after a lengthy bout with cancer. To many family and friends, Mother was known as “MawMaw.” Mother continued her business for 25 years, retiring at age 70. In early 1980’s, Mother met humorous, amusing, comical Alfio Fichera and spent 34 years together. They loved watching Astros baseball. Alfio was a Dallas Cowboy fan and mom always rooted for the other team. She loved dancing, gambling, traveling, card playing and partying with friends and family. Mother celebrated many birthdays with her family at Astros Minute Maid Park. Mother’s family was the love of her life. She loved attending her children’s activities and being active in their lives. Her love was always there for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, attending their school activities, sports activities, recitals, and plays. Her love and thoughts were always with Margaret’s family, living out of state restricted her from spending time with them and attending many of their activities. Mother didn’t want to miss anything going on. Mother, a person willing to help anyone anytime, had a big heart and was loved by all.
Our family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 a.m., Friday, November 23, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home led by Tommy Thigpen with burial following at Oleander Cemetery, 42nd & Broadway.
Pallbearers will be Salvatore Arcidiacono, Christian Bennett, Michael Billiott, Jeffery Billiott, Dylan Billiott, and Devyn Billiott.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.