Benjamin Scoot Jr.
Benjamin Scoot Jr., 69 passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 in Houston at his residence services entrusted to Ross Funeral Home.
Jerry R. Thorp
Jerry R. Thorp, 89, of Santa Fe, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
