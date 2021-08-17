DICKINSON — Ronald Franklin Loomis, a longtime resident of Dickinson, TX passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Galveston, TX on 4/30/53 and graduated from Ball High School in Galveston. He proudly attended Texas A&M where he earned a degree in Environmental Design (Architecture).
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Gus, and his mother, Dorothy (Dottie) Loomis and his sister, Melinda Bonevento and Uncle Michael Loomis, Sr. and wife, Helen Loomis and their son, Gus M. Loomis.
He is survived by his sister, Connie K. Magliolo and brother-in-law, Joseph C. Magliolo, Jr., nieces Katherine (Kat) Magliolo and Alexandra Heins and husband Anthony Heins and their children, Annabel and Amelia.
He is also survived by many cousins and relatives: brother-in-law Frank Bonnevento, niece Angela Kodess and husband Jason Kodess, their daughters, Danielle Kodess, Jessica Kodess and her daughter Isabell, nephew Frank, Jr. and wife Jennifer and son Frankie, Andrew Loomis, Michael Loomis, Jr. and wife Jane, Hamilton and wife Sabrina and their son Bo, Michael Loomis III (Mikie) and wife Veronica and their daughters Ruby and Scarlett, and Mikie's mother, Diane Malett.
A memorial is being held on Saturday, August 28th at 10:30 AM at the Trinity Episcopal Church at 705 Church Street in Galveston with a reception following at 1880 Garten Verein - 2704 Avenue O also in Galveston.
Ronnie was a true Renaissance Man who had many skills and talents and worked hard to be the best at everything he set his mind to. He had a true "joie de vivre" attitude. He was also a very competitive and skilled athlete who was fast and strong. He played football and tennis and he played baseball in High School and was on the Texas A&M Aggie Baseball Team. He still had his six-pack abs from years of athletics and his signature move, the "barn-burner".
Ronnie loved his friends and enjoyed sharing his love of sports, racing, hunting, fishing, etc. with many of them. Some of his nearest and dearest friends were Todd Reaves who was like a son to him, Russel Reaves, Tony Conklin, Terry Oppliger, Kevin Johnstone, Doug Hogan, Bill Smith, Randy Anderson and the twins, Greg and Doug Morrison, neighbor Bill and Lillian Golding, Mike Hedger, George Powasnick, Nancy Powasnick, Diana Rodgers, Deborah Baker, Sandy Rider, Lisa Derrick, Judy Brown, Kim Jones and many others.
Ronnie was probably most well known as an avid race car driver and had an impressive collection of Wally's from his many winnings. He was a great mechanic and worked on his race cars, traveling all over the country for NHRA Races and was well respected in racing circles. His fast reflexes on the tree and superior racing skills earned him the NHRA World Champion Runner-up in 1988 in Phoenix, Arizona. He had lost the Division 4 Championship and the world Championship by less than one round in Las Vegas of all places and came back to win the Division the next year making him the 2nd place Super Gas Driver in the world!
Ronnie owned Loomis & Loomis, a successful commercial construction company in Galveston and Dickinson, TX, which he ran with his mom and dad, Dottie and Gus. He was a good businessman and his real purpose in life and work was to do the many things he enjoyed. Money was his fuel, but not his goal.
After retiring from the construction business, Ronnie became a shop teacher at Clear Brook High School for CCISD (Clear Creek Independent School District) and was very passionate about teaching children.
Ronnie was a true showman and he loved to tell stories and jokes. He was highly intelligent and could create, design, and build anything. He was also a cancer survivor which took a toll on him, but he beat it and "rang the bell".
Ronnie had three wives during his lifetime; Terri, Dana and Nanette and two stepchildren; Emma and Matthew.
Ronnie was also a person of faith and believed in God. There will never be another Ronnie "Loomdog" Loomis. If he was here today, he would tell us all to "Hang Loose" until we meet again.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family has designated St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital as a charity Ronnie would support to help children Gift Funds: Ronnie Loomis Memorial Fund - Gift Funds for St. Jude (stjude.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.