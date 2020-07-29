Honc
Funeral service for Charles Honc will be held today at 11:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hypolite Jr.
Funeral service for Carlyn Hypolite Jr., will be held today at 11:00am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Galveston, TX.
Pierce
Memorial service for Rannelll Pierce will be held today at 7:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
